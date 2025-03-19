Vestcor Inc Makes New $46,000 Investment in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Vestcor Inc owned 0.07% of Magnera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera Price Performance

MAGN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. Magnera Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Insider Activity at Magnera

In related news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. The trade was a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnera Profile

(Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.