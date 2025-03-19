Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $10,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

