Vestcor Inc Purchases Shares of 26,771 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Yext by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yext by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 356,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Yext by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 378,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.