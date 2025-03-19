Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Shares Up 23% – Still a Buy?

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Vicinity Centres Stock Up 23.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
About Vicinity Centres
Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.
