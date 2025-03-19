VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 89,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,405,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

