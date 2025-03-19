Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 612.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,492 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

