Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $8,507,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

