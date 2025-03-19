Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 125,926 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4,777.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,926 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,609,206 shares of company stock valued at $417,458,120 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.