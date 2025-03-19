Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 589 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 191.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $929.98 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $853.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

