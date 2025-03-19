Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 70,780 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 432.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 89,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.