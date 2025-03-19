Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $49.25 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

