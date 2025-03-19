Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 311,566 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 888.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,566 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,322,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,493.33. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,950. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

