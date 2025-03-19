Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 214,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,927,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZLA shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $674.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

