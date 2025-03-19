VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

