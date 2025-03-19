VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.