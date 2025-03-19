VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,238 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

