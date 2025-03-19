VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 131,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 187,567 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 214,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

