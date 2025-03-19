VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $151,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.