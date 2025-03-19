VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.