VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $183.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

