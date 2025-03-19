VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $135.67 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

