VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.89 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

