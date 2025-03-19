VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 235,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 231,588 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFUS stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

