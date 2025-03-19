VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 5.3 %

Tesla stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $724.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

