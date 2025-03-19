vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,402,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTVT. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

