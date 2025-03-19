Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $236.36 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.