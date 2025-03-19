W Keith Smith Sells 14,881 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $12,351.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,148.03. This trade represents a 11.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $12,222.98.

Direct Digital Trading Up 3.9 %

Direct Digital stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 6.61. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

