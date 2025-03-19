W Keith Smith Sells 14,881 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $12,351.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,148.03. This trade represents a 11.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
- On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $12,222.98.
Direct Digital stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 6.61. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
