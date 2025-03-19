Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

