Walmart Inc. (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 13.3% increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Walmart Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $687.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
