Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,711.47. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.