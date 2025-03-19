Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $62.49.

In other news, COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

