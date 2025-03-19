Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Getty Images Earnings

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Getty Images in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

GETY has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.24.

Shares of GETY stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $922.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Getty Images by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 139.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

