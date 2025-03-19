Wedbush Predicts Reduced Earnings for Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a negative net margin of 578.80%.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 108,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

