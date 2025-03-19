Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sprott (SII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprott (TSE: SII) in the last few weeks:
- 3/7/2025 – Sprott was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Sprott was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Sprott was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2025 – Sprott was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sprott Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$63.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of C$46.93 and a 12-month high of C$66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
