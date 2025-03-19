Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sprott (SII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprott (TSE: SII) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2025 – Sprott was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Sprott was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2025 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Sprott had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Sprott was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2025 – Sprott was given a new C$67.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprott Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.60 on Wednesday, hitting C$63.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of C$46.93 and a 12-month high of C$66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

