What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for NFI Group Q1 Earnings?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.77. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$9.91 and a 1 year high of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.