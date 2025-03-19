What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for NFI Group Q1 Earnings?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.
Shares of NFI stock opened at C$12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.77. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$9.91 and a 1 year high of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
