What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for TSQ Q3 Earnings?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.41 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.15%.

In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $366,975.52. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $186,882. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

