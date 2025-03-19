What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for ANIK Q1 Earnings?

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anika Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.