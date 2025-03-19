What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TSE:ASM FY2025 Earnings?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Shares of ASM stock opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

