What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for QNRX Q1 Earnings?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Insider Activity

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

In related news, CFO Gordon Dunn bought 122,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,999.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,984.65. This represents a 423.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Denise P. Carter bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 602,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,191.60. The trade was a 1,179.72 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 777,777 shares of company stock worth $350,000. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

