Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 1,934,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,429,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of £2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

