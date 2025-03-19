William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,452 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 239.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 49.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

