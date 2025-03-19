William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 13,310 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Diodes worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

