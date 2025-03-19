William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 13,310 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Diodes worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on DIOD
Insider Activity at Diodes
In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.