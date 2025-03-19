William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.56 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dutch Bros worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

