William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 97,191 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 171.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 239,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,253 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.