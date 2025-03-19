William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,693,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,282,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after buying an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 585,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

