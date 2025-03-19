William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CRGX Earnings

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CARGO Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CARGO Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.65. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,124,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Red Tree Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,293,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.