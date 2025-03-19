William Mariner Greenman Sells 71,086 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 71,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $103,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,238,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,074.40. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerus alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, William Mariner Greenman sold 60,984 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $91,476.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $35,685.65.

Cerus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Cerus

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.