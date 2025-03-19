William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,093,223.85. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

