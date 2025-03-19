Wulff Hansen & CO. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

VCSH stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

