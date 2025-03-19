Wulff Hansen & CO. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after buying an additional 352,534 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

